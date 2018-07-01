The Collings Lakes Fire Department responded to two house fires between Thursday and Sunday, the department said on social media.
Collings Lakes crews responded Thursday to the Landisville section of Buena to assist at a house fire, the department said in a Facebook post.
Fire crews were dispatched and took two trucks to the 100 block of Franklin Street at about 4:15 p.m., the department said.
Both crews were assigned to Rapid Intervention Team duties, in case other firefighters needed to be rescued, until the fire was under control, the department said. All Collings Lakes crews cleared the scene at about 6 p.m. without injuries, the department said.
In another Facebook post, the department said it was dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for mutual aid at a house fire on the 100 block of Sharps Road in the Cecil section of Monroe Township, Gloucester County.
Three Collings Lakes trucks assisted and the crews cleared the scene without injuries at about 2 a.m. Sunday, the department said.
