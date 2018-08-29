Some Comcast customers are experiencing issues in South Jersey and Philadelphia, according to the cable company's Twitter account.
Some customers in Philadelphia and South Jersey may be having issues with their Xfinity TV service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) August 29, 2018
According to the tweet, customers are experiencing issues with their Xfinity TV services.
The company is working to fix the issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.