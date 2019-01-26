Sunday lacks the touch of chill we had Saturday, while keeping some sunshine in the forecast.
First off, thank you to Alexa for filling in the past three days. Hope you found her helpful to plan your days, especially with the heavy rain Thursday.
Back to the weather. A warm front lifted overnight. This will do two things to our forecast — warm us up and bring us (some) cloud cover.
Expect temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees at sunrise.
Then, under a blanket of what should be high clouds, high temperatures rise to the mid 40s. That’s about five degrees above average for this time of year. Just a jacket will do.
Sunday night will continue with the milder theme. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 40s.
By the time the new workweek starts Monday, the shore likely does not dip below 32. Meanwhile, the mainland gets down into the upper 20s.
A quiet Monday will be the case for us. Expect a partly sunny sky along the coast, as a system passes well offshore. Vineland and Hammonton should be close to sunny. Highs get up to around 40 degrees, pretty typical for the waning days of January. (On a side note, it honestly feels like New Year’s Eve was last week.)
Then, our weather takes more of a bumpy ride the remainder of the week.
Tuesday will be in the mid 40s. If you have outdoor work or activities, most of the day will be good. Expect rain to begin during the afternoon commute. The rain will continue through Tuesday night. The winds will pick up, too, blowing from the south around 15 mph.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
Then, winds will flip to the northwest late overnight. This will send temperatures crashing as we play another game of “will the cold air chase down the rain in time to change it over to snow?” I do believe the answer will be yes this time. Anticipate a few hours of snowfall.
However, given the warm conditions beforehand, it will struggle to stick on roads. Snow would end during the Wednesday morning commute, with little accumulation.
Northwest winds will howl Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will stay below freezing, similar to how we started last week.
Low temperatures will be similar. Single digits will be all on the mainland, with the shore in the mid teens. With the winds, it will be dangerously cold, struggling to rise above 0.
Frigid days like this may make you want to stay outside, but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.