MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we're transitioning into a very comfortable weekend. Joe shows how it will happen.
Comfortable weather is on the way, when does it come?
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Atlantic City may become focal point in completed Caesars, Eldorado deal
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
-
As sea levels rise, one Delaware Bay community is vanishing
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
Ray's Windows Comfort, Style & Affordable Windows Serving the South Jersey Area! Free Es…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.