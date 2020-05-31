A full day removed from a powerful cold front, Sunday will be a much drier and cooler day, while keeping plenty of sunshine around. That will continue into Monday, with an unsettled midweek ahead.
Dew points Friday morning were in the 65- to 70-degree range — that’s pretty sticky. Saturday morning, they were around 65 degrees.
Sunday morning, they will be around 40, pretty darn dry for the last day of May. As you may imagine, with so much dry air around, clouds will be pretty non-existent. We’ll be mostly sunny for the day.
Temperatures will start in the 50s, mildest along the shore, and lowest in the Pine Barrens, like the western portions of Stafford Township.
The afternoon will bring high temperatures around 70 degrees, even at the shore. That will be 5 to 7 degrees below average for this time of year. Of course, still it will be a comfortable day, and cookouts, jogs in the park and the Boardwalk will be good.
We’re looking at a seasonable cool and clear night. The combination of a mainly clear sky, light winds and low dew points promote this radiational cooling, when the heat from the day effectively escapes into outer space. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s for the evening. Overnight, morning lows will range from the upper 40s for most of the mainland to the mid-50s along the shore.
Monday will be about the same. High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes states, and we’ll continue our dry air and sunshine. It’ll be a very comfortable day, though a light layer at the shore will be a help. Highs will be just above 70 inland, with mid-60s at the shore, as a sea breeze works in. Put on the sunscreen and have the sunglasses, as the UV Index will be very high.
High pressure will pass through New Jersey and move offshore Monday night. We’ll be dry, though we’ll start to get some clouds in, and a southerly wind will keep us in the 50s for our night. You can leave the windows open.
Then, we turn unsettled. It looks like two rounds of showers and thunderstorms will pass somewhere between Tuesday and Thursday morning. They both will be fast-moving complexes, and severe weather will not be ruled out.
As I noted, it’s no guarantee South Jersey gets them. These are the kind of systems where the track isn’t really known until the day before. So, on Monday, we’ll time what happens Tuesday, and then Tuesday we’ll time out Wednesday into Thursday morning. Either way, don’t expect washouts. There will be sunshine, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s (shore) to mid-70s (mainland) Tuesday. Then, as southerly winds really get going, expect a summery day. We’ll pop into the 80s for many Wednesday, with mid-70s along the shore.
Colorado State University forecasts above average hurricane activity
An above average hurricane season, including an increased risk for a landfalling hurricane is the forecast from experts at Colorado State University.
CSU believes 16 storms will be named in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, higher than the 12.1 average. Of those, 8 are expected to be hurricanes (average is 6.4) and 5 major hurricanes (average is 2.7), with maximum sustained winds above 111 mph.
The forecasted active season also comes with an "above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline," read the report, which was released April 2. There is a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall, much higher than the 31% average.
A weak El Niño was in place during April in the tropical Pacific Ocean. CSU experts believe that El Niño will disappear during the summer and fall. Warmer than average Atlantic Ocean Water and other weather pattern means New Jersey will have to be on higher than usual alert. It should be noted, that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has not released its hurricane forecast yet.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
