We get beautiful Mother's Day weather a day early on Saturday as a pair of back to back storms will bring some rain, wind and even coastal flooding for Sunday and Monday.
Between this past Wednesday and this upcoming Wednesday, the only real reprieve of sunshine and a fully dry day will be on Saturday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds to start out the day, turning into a hazy sun as the morning turns into the afternoon. High pressure from the Great Lakes will fill in, keeping the rain just enough out of our area. Temperatures will be spot on seasonable for this time of year, around 70 on the mainland and mid-60s at the shore.
However, rain will develop pretty much right after dark. A nearly stationary front will take a slight jog to the north as a warm front. Instead of the Virginas seeing rain, that means us, as waves of low pressure ride along the front for the next couple of days.
Rain will develop between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday night, starting in Cumberland County and moving toward Long Beach Island. Carry the rain gear all night long. Weak umbrellas might go in the wind, as speeds pick up out of the northeast to around 20 mph.
A solid soaking will take place all night long. By sunrise Sunday, 0.50 to 1 inch of rain will have fallen, creating areas of roadway flooding. The rain will keep pouring in for the morning, which I understand, unfortunately, means the cancellation of most gardening or brunch plans.
By noon, the steady rain will go to showers and off and on coverage will then be the case in between waves of low pressure. If you wanted to grab some Mother's Day pictures then, you'll find dry time, but that's likely about all that can be done outside. Highs will be in the mid-50s, raw, on that same stuff northeast wind.
A second low pressure will then go off the North Carolina coast and move northeast. Sound familiar? It's how nor'easters develop and a weak one will be passing.
A steady rain will develop Sunday evening. Furthermore, minor stage coastal flooding will be present on Sunday night's high tide. So, move your cars if you need to and the "susceptible spots" will see salt water on the roadways. It'll be another night of wind and rain as the system comes closer. Areas of roadway flooding will be present again.
The track of the storm will still need to be determined. However, anticipate on at least scattered showers throughout the day (if a flatter, more west to east direction occurs). A an day soaking will be possible if the storms trends more south to north. Winds and a raw feel in the air will be there, as highs again stay in the mid-50s, average temperatures for early April.
Rain will then taper off late Monday into Monday night. In all, between 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely during this two day long periods. In addition to roadway flooding, some lake levels may run high. Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible Monday morning and likely on Monday night. On the bright side, our pollen and fire danger will wash away for the time being.
Tuesday will remain damp and chilly, but without the soaking rain. An upper level low pressure system, notorious for bringing cold air, will settled in over the northeast. So, struggling to 60 it will be. A few showers will be around, but it will be far from a washout.
So, to recap, here's when it will most likely rain.
Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. to Sunday around noon
After midnight on Sunday night to Monday morning
Here is when it will likely be dry
Saturday during the day
And, here is when showers, but not a soaking rain will be around
Sunday from around noon to around midnight
Monday afternoon
Tuesday
