Last month was the hottest August on record in South Jersey, and it wasn’t even close. Now, as we turn the page into the first full week of September, we will get off to a sultry start.
In the Atlantic City area, August had an average temperature (combining the highs and lows) of 79.8 degrees. That is a new record and oh did we break it. Second place was 78.2 degrees, just two years ago. If it was a daily record, 1.6 degrees is not all that much. However, for a monthly record, that is significant. In fact, August was so hot, it gets a bronze medal for the warmest month of all time.
Turning to the rest of our holiday weekend, a mostly sunny sky will take us through the day. High pressure continues to be positioned off the Northeastern coast, putting us squarely in the southwesterly flow all day Monday.
That will mean an increase in the heat and humidity. The mainland should have no problem getting close to 90. The shore should get a sea breeze, keeping it in the low 80s. Lovely for many. Dew points will get into the sticky 70s again, the first of many days that is expected.
If you’re really trying to hold onto summer and celebrating into Monday night, it’ll be very nice. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 80s under a mainly clear night, and get into the 70s after midnight. By the time the sun rises on Tuesday morning, it will be in the low to mid-70s everywhere. Feels like not much has changed from last week as school starts for our children and teachers.
Tuesday through Thursday then all look the same. A ridge of high pressure will sit right over us. This means a continuing south to southwest wind under sinking air, which will keep us rain free. We should be partly sunny, at worst. I have a high of exactly 90 all three days, mid-80s at the shore. That means a heat wave for us to kick off September. If it happens, we’re in rarer company. The last heat wave that included a September day was in 2010. The last heat wave fully in September? You’d have to go back to 1985.
