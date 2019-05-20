After a video emerged Sunday of a man urinating on a memorial to a Mays Landing boy who died from cancer, the community, including two coaches with the township's football team, jumped into action to right the wrong and clean the memorial.
Police said Bryan Bellace, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was identified in a Snapchat video urinating on a plaque dedicated to Christian Clopp, a former Cub Scout who died five years ago at age 9 from an inoperable brain tumor. The memorial is at an all-access playground off Old Egg Harbor Road that was named after Clopp in 2014.
Police charged Bellace and Daniel Flippen, 23, of Hammonton, Sunday after the video, shot by Flippen, emerged online and sparked community-wide outrage. By that evening, Mays Landing Lakers football program commissioners and coaches Paul Burgan and Desmond Walker disinfected the memorial, which is placed outside the township athletics facility where sports practices and games are played. Others came out to do the same, they said.
"Those people are amazing," said Christian's father Mark Clopp, a retired Hamilton Township police sergeant. "It’s wonderful to see that they’re coaching and teaching kids. I don’t think we could find a better example if we tried."
Bellace was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park, police said. He was released on a summons. His father said Monday that Bellace has been fired from the family's plumbing company. Flippen was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park, authorities said.
Others, meanwhile, worked to counter their mischief. They felt it was the right thing to do.
Burgan and Walker spent about 30 minutes cleaning the plaque and granite boulder it is set in.
"As a single parent of two healthy kids, I couldn’t imagine myself being in that father’s situation where you lost a boy and then something dedicated in his honor … someone’s desecrating it,” said Walker, the varsity squad's head coach, Monday by the memorial. “And I got choked up. I called (Paul) immediately and I said, ‘We gotta go down there and clean it.’ He said ‘I’ll meet you in five minutes.’”
Burgan said their goal is to make it clear such behavior is not tolerated in the small, tight-knit community.
"I think they should come out," Burgan said. "If they’re man enough to do this, they should be man enough to apologize."
At the Mays Landing Laker's first home game on Sept. 7, Walker and Burgan said the team will present a football jersey with Christian Copp's name on it to the family.
"It’s not about us," Walker said. "It’s about that young man and his family."
Clopp wrote on Facebook that he hopes to handle the matter in the courts. He said the family does not personally know the individuals involved in the video.
He said Monday that the outpouring of support from neighbors mirrors the outpouring from 2012 as his son battled cancer.
"It’s overwhelming at times," Clopp said. When my son was sick, the community rallied around us then and they still continue to. It’s wonderful to have that where you live.
Christian Clopp was diagnosed with cancer at 8, and spent about 150 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was a student at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Members of the community rallied behind the young boy, and when he died, the Hamilton Township Committee passed a proclamation to name the first day of school in Clopp's honor.
"My son was special in that he was the happiest kid you’d ever want to meet," said Mark Clopp. "All he did was smile. Didn’t have a care in the world. Never complained once. And people really took a liking to him."
Clopp said he's "not interested in ruining the lives" of Flippen and Bellace.
"I hope that they learn from it," he said. "I hope whatever’s not right in their lives that they’re able to fix and just move on and be better people."
Staff Writer Amanda Auble contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.