A driver honked his horn and onlookers stood outside their homes on Maryland Avenue as dozens of residents with sandwich bags and water bottles walked down the street toward the sun sinking over the bay Monday.
One woman on her front step joined in the cheers.
"Each one reach one," she chanted, waving her cellphone in the air.
The march started at the New Shiloh Baptist Church on Atlantic Avenue. There, community leaders, police and residents met to push for an end to the recent violence in the city that has claimed the lives of three local teens.
Chief Henry White said Tuesday that the police department is doing everything it can to address the amount of youth violence that he says is "completely out of the ordinary," including strictly enforcing a 10 o'clock curfew for youth and partnering with any groups willing to help them reach youth before the violence happens.
“From the police department, we’re not just looking from a law enforcement standpoint. We know we’re not going to be able to arrest our way out of this problem,” White said.
"Let's really be honest with each other. The people that we need to affect are not here. We've got to go into those communities, touch those kids and send a loud and clear message," City Council President Marty Small said at the march Monday, adding that the city hopes to announce shortly that some type of program is coming that takes this kind of approach.
Although in comments he made earlier this month, Small commended the police department’s neighborhood policing program, he has pushed for a community-based program introduced where regular citizens who have experience with inner city violence speak to Atlantic City youth about the perils of guns, drugs and gangs.
Outside of police and politics, the recent rash of gun violence in Atlantic City has sparked multiple grassroots efforts from the community, calling on residents to unite for the sake of their young people. But it’s not a one-time event. Organizers hope to sustain their regular gatherings in and around the city so that their push against violence won't die off when summer ends.
“We’re not here to bash the politicians, we’re not hear to bash who wasn’t here who is here. We’re here for each other and that’s what the focus is,” said one of the march’s organizers Lonniyell, who declined to give her last name and instead said she and her partners use the last name "the community."
The march was another event in the group’s "My City Needs Prayer" movement, which are a series of prayer sessions that have been held at numerous locations in the city and surrounding area every Monday since early July.
They come after the seventh fatal shooting in the city this year and the third to involve teenagers. It is the ninth homicide in the city overall, surpassing last year’s total of seven.
A vigil was held the Friday before the march for 15 year old Naimah Bell, who was shot and killed in a home on South Massachusetts Avenue. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Katusca Robles was shot in an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 and died June 25. A 15-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner stood in front of the All Wars Memorial Building, the same place where he attended Bazemore's funeral, to take part with other state and local officials and police in the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community's march through Stanley Holmes Village.
"I challenged our community at that time for someone to stand up enough to give a damn about our youth about our children," Tyner said. "As I expected, as I anticipated the Atlantic City community and the greater Atlantic City community has rallied around and organically come out to support our youth and demand better of them."
Organizers Lonniyell, Tamika Floyd and Shalanda Austin said their "My City Needs Prayer" movement started suddenly on Facebook.
At each event, they have laid body bags on the ground while they have spoken to the community about unity and better ways to deal with initial and repressed trauma.
"Many mentors are here," Lonniyell said at the march Monday. "I'm looking at some survivors that have been through some stuff. That have seen some bodies in the body bags. That have lived through some abuse. That have went through some hard times, and you're still keeping your heads up."
The events are also designed to promote unity in a city where some say the public is afraid to speak up.
“We so connected, but yet so divided. It’s a sin when these babies are out here dying,” said Kelly Cors-Altherly, who runs the nonprofit Peace Amongst Youth with her cousin Danielle Fletcher, both of whom have lost their sons to gun violence. “Its enough of ‘I don’t rock with that crew or I don’t rock with that crew.' We gotta start rocking together or we are going to continue to bury our babies.”
After attending the first “My City Needs Prayer” movement, local construction company owner and former police officer Mark-Anthony Rassman was inspired to start is own weekly prayer session. He hopes to generate a following of youth by the end of the summer as he meets every Tuesday traveling to each of the city’s schools until he meets at the high school in September.
At his most recent meeting July 24, Rassman gave kids sitting on the steps of the Pennsylvania Avenue School fried chicken and rolls while his wife ran down the street to round up more kids.
“I get them out of their neighborhoods and get them to see a different community,” he said. “If we tear down all the neighborhoods eventually Atlantic City will become a community again.”
His wife had each of the kids introduce themselves while they ate, sharing where they’re from and making family and friend connections.
“These are kids that see each other everyday, but they don’t even know each other,” Rassman said. “If you don’t know who you’re killing then guess what? It doesn’t matter.”
Rassman who is also a minister, has a way of explaining his mission through construction terms.
“It doesn’t make sense to build a place if you’re not building the people to occupy that place, and right now Atlantic City’s all about building structures, but there's nobody to fill in those structures,” he said.
For Cors Athlerly, who said she has seen many of these events and planned some herself in the past six years since losing her son, it has to be a continued effort.
“When our babies our dying those venues are filled,” she said “but two weeks later ain’t nobody around," Cors-Altherly said.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who has worked with the Coalition for a Safe Community on their own walks for six years, said he hopes to reach out to those grassroots organizers to for more marches throughout the summer, specifically ones that will rotate through each of the city's six wards.
Along with their prayer sessions, Lonniyell promised those at the Monday night march that this wouldn't be their last community gathering.
"Every month, we will do a movement in different ways so you can see that somebody is going to be consistent," she said. "Consistency is what counts."
