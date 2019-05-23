EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When school lets out for the summer break, children across the state are at risk for going hungry without access a free or reduced meal.
However, officials and agencies are working to increase the number of nutritious meals served to food insecure children.
A new report released Thursday, “Food for Thought: The State of Summer Meals in New Jersey,” showed that the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch increased their average daily participation in the summer meals program from 906 children on an average day in July 2017 to 1,077 in 2018, a difference of 19%.
“Our concentration, moving forward, is not just about meal distribution, but healthy meal distribution and education,” said Renate Taylor, the development officer at the food bank. “It is going to be a more pronged approach to feeding hungry children, not just filling them with food, but filling them with the right food with a concretion on fresh food and vegetables, and also education.”
Across the state, the number of children who received meals during the summer through the Summer Food Service Program and the National School Lunch Program increased 38% from 2015 to 2018, according to the report.
“This is tremendous progress and means that many more children who rely on school meals will have a hunger-free summer,” said Adele LaTourette, director of Hunger Free New Jersey, which leads the child nutrition campaign.
The Community FoodBank-Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township serves communities throughout South Jersey, including Bridgeton and Vineland in Cumberland County, Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Egg Harbor City in Atlantic County, as well as Cape May and Villas in Cape May County.
Currently, Atlantic County has the hungriest kids in the state, followed by Cape May, while Cumberland ranks fourth, Taylor said.
Through SNAP-Ed, a federally funded grant program, educators will be available to teach kids how to cook healthy food that tastes good, she said.
“It’s really expanding the scope of food distribution, nutrition and education,” she said.
Other agencies that participate in the summer meals program in Atlantic County include the Galloway Township School District, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District and the Pleasantville Recreation Department.
