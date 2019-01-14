It’s been less than a month since the Dempseys lost a member of their family.
To ensure they could focus on grieving Mizpah volunteer firefighter Natalie Dempsey, family and friends say the community has come together to support the family in their biggest moment of need.
“Her family is so overwhelmed by how much people are helping,” said Taylor Sicurella, Natalie’s cousin. “It helps tremendously to know that.”
Sicurella, 28, of Galloway Township, thought of ways to help shortly after learning about her cousin’s death, which happened in a car accident on Christmas morning as the young firefighter responded to a call. She started a GoFundMe page early on to help raise money for the family.
Natalie’s parents Christopher and Stacey Dempsey, who also have three sons, had previously told The Press that their daughter, who had a very giving personality, had assisted them through difficult financial times.
She worked as a manager at the family’s since-closed restaurant, The Chill and Grub in Egg Harbor City, and later as a shelter supervisor at the Humane Society of Atlantic County in Atlantic City.
Without ever being asked, Christopher said, his daughter gave the majority of her paychecks to help pay bills.
With her gone, financial issues should be the last thing on their minds, Sicurella said.
“They had been owners of the restaurant, and so they were already struggling before, and I knew they may struggle even more now,” she said. “It was something I didn’t want them to have to worry about. They’re such good people.”
The GoFundMe page has raised more than $8,700 out of a $25,000 goal, which Sicurella said she hopes will help them these next couple of weeks and months.
The family also intends to use some of the money to create a memorial at the site of the accident.
Neighbors, friends, family and community members have also made sure the family has daily cooked meals. Through a page on Meal Train, a web service that helps organize meal giving, people have signed up for individual days to make and deliver lasagnas, meatloafs, chicken, tacos and other dinners.
People have already signed up to make meals for every day of January, the page shows.
On top of all that, Elizabeth Price Maurer, a friend of the family, has been working to collect donation items for the Humane Society in honor of Natalie and her work with animals.
Maurer and her kids, along with Girl Scout Troop 10520, collected items for the shelter. The family will continue to collect through the end of the month, and encourages people to donate directly to the shelter if they want to continue honoring Natalie.
“I think it’s just such a sad situation, but the response from people has been beautiful,” Maurer said. “Family, friends and complete strangers have reached out to me to donate in her memory to a cause that was important to her.”
Sicurella said she and other family members are already thinking of ways they could honor Natalie in the future, though they likely won’t be set into motion for a while.
Some early ideas revolve around things Natalie liked to do, like playing softball, traveling, nature and her work in emergency response.
“There are people who want to be firefighters now, family who want to become firefighters,” Sicurella said. “She made that much of an impact.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.