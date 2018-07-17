PLEASANTVILLE — The community walk and movie night planned for the city Tuesday has been canceled due to the weather forecast.
More information will be released when a new date is chosen, the prosecutor’s office said.
Law enforcement and community partners were scheduled to come together Tuesday night at 5:15 p.m. at the Community Building at 301 Woodland Ave.
The first community walk in Pleasantville this summer was on June 19. The goal is to engage the community in conversation, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
The Coalition for a Safe Community, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, Prosecutor’s Office staff, Mayor Jesse Tweedle, police Chief Sean Riggin and Deputy Chief James Williams were scheduled to attend.
