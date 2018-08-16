PLEASANTVILLE — The city, the Coalition for a Safe Community and local law enforcement will join together for a walk Tuesday to promote community.
The second community walk of the summer -- rescheduled from July -- will include an invocation from Chaplain Richard Younger at 5:30 p.m. and a screening of the Marvel movie, "Black Panther," in front of the community building at 8:15 p.m.
The walk will begin at 301 Woodland Ave. in Pleasantville, and last about an hour. Following the walk, there will be a school supply giveaway for students made possible through donations from the Pleasantville Housing Authority, Police Foundation and the Hiram Abiff Lodge 16.
There will be food and drinks available. Attendees should bring a blanket or beach chairs for the outdoor movie. Mayor Jesse Tweedle, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner and members of his staff, the Pleasantville Police Department and the Coalition for a Safe Community will all participate in the walk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.