GAL EHC community walk 330a 0815-4
Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community Chairman Perry Mays explains the mission of his organization during Tuesday’s walk in Egg Harbor City.

 Charlie Pritchard / For The Press

PLEASANTVILLE — The city, the Coalition for a Safe Community and local law enforcement will join together for a walk Tuesday to promote community.

The second community walk of the summer -- rescheduled from July -- will include an invocation from Chaplain Richard Younger at 5:30 p.m. and a screening of the Marvel movie, "Black Panther," in front of the community building at 8:15 p.m.

The walk will begin at 301 Woodland Ave. in Pleasantville, and last about an hour. Following the walk, there will be a school supply giveaway for students made possible through donations from the Pleasantville Housing Authority, Police Foundation and the Hiram Abiff Lodge 16. 

There will be food and drinks available. Attendees should bring a blanket or beach chairs for the outdoor movie. Mayor Jesse Tweedle, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner and members of his staff, the Pleasantville Police Department and the Coalition for a Safe Community will all participate in the walk.

Pleasantville community walk
Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

