You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured special report

Complete coverage of President Donald Trump's Wildwood rally

  • 1
  • 3 min to read

President Donald Trump held a "Keep America Great" rally Tuesday night at the Wildwoods Convention Center. 

Complete coverage of the event: 

 

Tuesday's updates  

7:45 p.m.: Kellyanne Conway says South Jersey is Trump Country. 

7:40 p.m.: Trump said the Wildwood rally set a record request for tickets. 

7:00 p.m.: Trump has arrived in Wildwood and takes the stage. Trump says he loves New Jersey. 

6:05 p.m.: Trump has left the 177th Fighter Wing and is route to Wildwood. 

5:46 p.m.: Trump has landed at the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township. 

5:15 p.m.: Trump just tweeted that he has a big rally in New Jersey tonight. 

4:45 p.m. : The Convention Center is filling up slow, approximately a third of it is filled already, according to reports.  

Trump rally

3:00 p.m.: Wildwoods Convention Center doors are open for the rally. 

2:30 p.m.: Doors for the event are slated to open in half an hour. 

2:20 p.m.: While President Trump is preparing to visit Wildwood today, the New Jersey Sierra Club has taken his visit to bring up his environmental record. 

“President Trump is coming here to Wildwood, where his policies are actually threatening Wildwood’s environment and economy. He wants to drill off the coast of Wildwood, threatening our coastal tourism and fisheries. He calls climate change a ‘hoax’, and is trying to get rid of programs that help protect us from climate impacts and sea level rise. He is trying to dismantle fifty years of environmental progress at the EPA. Trump has muzzled scientists and has tried to open up public lands and coasts for mining and drilling,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “People are lining up to support Trump while rallying against their own economy and environment. Wildwood’s fisheries and coastal economy are threatened by climate change as well as oil spills. Wildwood is already seeing fish living in storm drains some roads going under water with every full moon, and we’re losing coastal wetlands at an alarming rate.”

1:45 p.m.: Protesters are starting to assemble around the area of the convention center. 

12:45 p.m.: Delays are being reported on Route 47 heading into Wildwood, according to 511NJ.org

11:20 a.m.: People are lined up on the sidewalk down East Burke Avenue, and crowds are flowing into Fox Park, where there’s another large screen.

Trump Rally in Wildwood

Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

11:10 a.m.: Looking for the end of the line? Make your way to the Fox Park entrance at Davis and Atlantic avenues, according to the Wildwood Police Department. 

10:55 a.m.: Standing outside the white metal fences that separate the hundreds of people lined up outside the convention center, Carol Seiverd yelled “Go Trump!” Seiverd, 52, of Longport, called it a historic day for New Jersey, South Jersey in particular, and “an opportunity of a lifetime.”

“Look at the crowds,” she said, adding everyone has been friendly and welcoming. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s great to see everybody together.”

10:40 a.m. For a photo gallery of the event click here.

10:30 a.m.:  The area around the convention center is packed. 

9:50 a.m.: Marly Caro, 55, of Secaucus, got in line at 2 p.m. Monday for rally. She said when the sun came out Tuesday morning, her group sang the Beatles' “Here Comes the Sun.”

9:20 a.m.: Did we take your photo while you waited for the president's rally to start? Click here to see. 

8:52 a.m.: The party atmosphere continues to build as more visitors arrive for Trump's rally. Doors open at 3 p.m, but the rally is not scheduled to begin until 7 p.m.

8:15 a.m.: Two blocks of Atlantic Avenue have been blocked off for the rally.

8:07 a.m.: Attendees already in line for the Trump rally are being instructed not to engage with protesters but to notify law enforcement and then chant, “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Several protests were planned for Tuesday's rally.

Trump's counselor and South Jersey native Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "I’m going home tonight. South Jersey, you broke a rally ticket request record for @realdonaldtrump." For a lookback gallery of Conway's childhood in South Jersey, click here.

7:29 a.m.:

7:27 a.m.: By early morning, crowds were already forming outside the Wildwoods Convention Center with music blaring, ready to see President Donald Trump later in the day. Marie Hoey, of Philadelphia, got in line for the rally just after 7 a.m.

“The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?”

GALLERY: Crowd prepares for President Trump arrival in Wildwood

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe