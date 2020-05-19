It’s the most interesting and exciting Democratic congressional primary in the region in dec…

Three longtime progressive policy advocates have announced their support for Brigid Callahan…

The husband of 2nd congressional district Democratic candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison has …

Harrison Casino and Tourism Recovery Plan Highlights

_ Grants for payroll support for the casino, travel, tourism and hospitality industry;

_ Further extend unemployment benefits In New Jersey, to allow seasonal workers to receive unemployment over the winter regardless of the number of hours they are able to work this summer and fall;

_ Enable seasonally-unemployed workers to qualify for the $600 weekly supplement during their layoff over the winter;

_ Reimburse labor unions that have extended health and welfare benefits to their members.