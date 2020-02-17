GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — There will be a controlled burn Monday on about 50 acres at Atlantic County’s Galloway West Tract, near exit 44 of the Garden State Parkway and Moss Mill Road, Atlantic County officials said.
The burn was scheduled to go on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., managed by the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service with assistance from the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation.
Controlled burns are used to prevent future forest fires by eliminating underbrush and leaf litter that fuel fires. They also stimulate new forest growth, county officials said.
For a controlled burn to go forward, the State Forest Fire Service requires three consecutive days without precipitation, along with the proper wind conditions and humidity.
