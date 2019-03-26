The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in one South Jersey location on Tuesday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.
One burns will occur in Cumberland County. That will be in Maurice River Township at Whibco on Weatherby Road
Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.
Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine. Winds still elevated, but below 20 mph. In addition, afternoon humidity values will be between 20 and 40 percent.
