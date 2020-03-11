The T-shirt worthy weather from Monday and Tuesday is gone. However, comfortable weather will still remain for Wednesday and Thursday, with just a weak shot of rain Wednesday night.
We’ll begin the day with way more blue sky than how we left it Tuesday. The cold front passed earlier Wednesday morning and weak high pressure from the west will move in.
The result will be plentiful morning sunshine, with temperatures starting out between 45-50 degrees. It wouldn’t have been the worst night to leave the windows open, again, as long as you stayed up past when the overnight rain ended.
Going into the afternoon, clouds will build back in as moisture and a piece of mid-level energy will pass through. No rain will be expected, though, with highs in the mid-50s out in Shiloh on the mainland, with upper 40s in Strathmere and the shore.
I do believe we have a pipsqueak rain threat at night. After 9 p.m., isolated showers will pass through, mainly south of Route 40. Some of you will be completely dry and all of you will be way more dry than not, but it will be something to keep in mind. Otherwise, overnight lows will be on either side of 40 degrees.
Thursday will have a similar feel to Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s. Though, this time, we’ll have a thin layer of high clouds overhead throughout the day. We’ll call it sweater weather.
Clouds will thicken Thursday night. A low-pressure system will take its typical track, for this winter. It’ll start in the Deep South and then cut up the Appalachian Mountains along a cold front.
Rain will likely begin after midnight Thursday night. From there, it’ll last into the morning and for part of the afternoon. It’s safe to say that after 4 p.m., we’ll be dry. But it could be a few hours earlier. We’ll need another day to figure that out. Rainfall totals should be out of flooding stage, between 0.25 and 0.50 inches.
Lying to the east of the storm track, we’ll be in the warm sector. Strong southwest winds will blow Thursday night into Friday morning. Then, it’ll flip to a northwest wind that will howl into Friday night. Depending on when the cold front passes, highs could reach as low as the mid-50s if we peaked before dawn to near 70 (cooler shore) if it didn’t happen until midday.
Regardless, the weekend will likely be dry. With the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, that will be good news. Saturday will bring luck of the Irish, starting off around 40 degrees and then rising to between 50-55 degrees everywhere with a partly sunny sky. Some wind? Yes, but not enough to blow around your kilt.
