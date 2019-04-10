A gentle sea breeze will keep South Jersey quiet and calm Thursday.
Spring fever temperatures will rise again this weekend, though this time, with some active weather in tow.
Temperatures Thursday morning will be about five degrees below average. Much of the mainland will be in the mid-30s around sunrise, and places like Mullica Township and Woodbine could have some frost. Otherwise, the shore will be around 40 degrees.
High pressure will be in store for the day, leading to a partly sunny sky. The center of the high will dive into New England by midday. This will turn our winds to the southeast, blowing in the chilly ocean air.
So temperatures for the day will stay in the 50s in most places, with a 60 degree reading not ruled out well west (think Upper Deerfield Township). All in all, with the sun, it won’t feel that bad, and while you might need the heat on in the car or house early in the day, the strong sun should heat up interior places quickly.
It’ll be a quiet Thursday night. Grab a light jacket heading out. Overnight, a mostly cloudy sky will be around. By Friday morning, lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
Then, the pattern turns active. A strong southerly wind will develop during the day. This will push afternoon highs into the 60s but also draw in clouds and moisture. The same storm that brought a blizzard to the Midwest will drag a cold front here, bringing rain.
Outdoor work or after-school activities should be fine. Rain likely will develop between 8 and 11 p.m. Carry the umbrella. Rain will carry on throughout the night as the front slows down. Otherwise, it will be very mild.
A few showers will likely linger into the first hours of daylight Saturday, mainly along the coast. Then we’ll break for some sun. Wind will blow from the southwest after the front, which will boost most places on the mainland into the 70s (60s shore) — T-shirt weather. Enough warm air may be around to fire up an isolated late-day shower or storm.
Leave the windows open Saturday night. It’ll be good sleeping weather.
I’m looking for some sunshine to start off our Sunday. Plan any gardening or outside activities for the early part of the day.
However, another low-pressure system will cut through the center of the country. The timing will still need to be hammered out.
However, the Sunday afternoon to Monday time frame will see rain. Sunday evening looks the driest.
