Our four-day stretch of seasonable, even warm, May weather has ended. Now, we’ll return to below-average temperatures for the next seven days, familiar territory for us.
Tuesday will be dry but showers and even coastal flooding will be present Wednesday.
As the sun rises Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low 40s out in Millville and the mainland, with mid-40s in Margate and the shore. That will be about 5 degrees below average.
Below average will be where we live through Mothers Day, and likely until the middle of the month. We have to look at the big picture to explain why this is.
The jet stream, the river of air about 30,000 feet high, separates cold air north and warm air south. Since the middle of April, it has typically run from about the United States-Canada border in the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest and then to the Mid-Atlantic, keeping us just north of the jet.
That led to the fourth coldest second half of April on record at Atlantic City International Airport. The frequent storms along the jet stream, which is often the storm track, has brought cooling clouds and cool rain.
Snow lovers — this is what we wanted during the winter. Even if this pattern set up just about four weeks earlier, in late March, we could have squeezed out snow.
Rather, we have cool to chilly spring weather. It’s not all bad, though. Take Tuesday, for example. High temperatures will sit on either side of 60. A light jacket will do. Cloud cover will range from mostly cloudy near Cape May to more sunshine in Long Beach Island, as a storm system slips to our south.
Clouds will slowly build in Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s throughout the region.
The jet stream will then creep closer to us for Wednesday. We’ll start out fairly cloudy. A northeast wind will blow off the ocean, around 15 mph, stunting temperature growth for the day.
A few showers will begin between noon and 2 p.m. Between the low-pressure system moving off the North Carolina coast and some mid-level energy, we’ll see showers for the afternoon and evening.
I wouldn’t call it a washout, but head out for exercise before this time. High temperatures will only be in the mid-50s, about a dozen degrees below average.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the Wednesday evening high tide.
Make sure to move your cars in the vulnerable spots, do not drive through the salt water on the road and take the usual precautions.
The rain showers will end by about midnight. Thursday will be dry in the wake of the low pressure, though a breezy northwest wind will blow.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Similar to Tuesday, temperatures will be light jacket worthy, near 60 degrees. Another round of minor coastal flooding will not be ruled out during the evening.
