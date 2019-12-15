With all the special joys the holidays present, this time of year can trigger apprehension and worries about buying the right gifts, traveling away from home, leaving pets, not getting everything done or seeing people you haven't interacted with for a while.
The list goes on: What to take, what to bake, what festive outfit to wear and knowing how to politely say no to too many events.
Many people feel stressed and overwhelmed at times during this time of year. When the feelings of apprehension turn into sleepless nights and endless worrying, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) may be at work. Are you — or someone you love — experiencing a lot more anxiety and worry? Good news! There are steps you can take to remain even keeled as the season “rocks” around you.
Holiday anxiety
“Festive stress” is real and it’s here. According to new research, 31% of Americans describe the holiday season as “frantic.” It is estimated that over 40 million Americans suffer from an anxiety disorder such as worry, nervousness or unease that is excessive and unrealistic about a number of events or things. During this time of year when there are increased demands and stress, you may be more likely to experience anxious thoughts and feelings as well as difficulty concentrating, headaches, jitteriness, insomnia, overeating and excessive drinking — all which can rob you of your holiday joy and peace.
Holiday anxiety risk factors
It’s important to understand that people can become more susceptible to holiday anxiety and increased stress as a result of:
• Having generalized anxiety disorder
• Lacking adequate social support systems
• Recent trauma
• Life changes (divorce, death, separation, career change or job loss, a move)
• Excessive alcohol intake or substance abuse
• Illness
• Financial troubles
• Stressful family situations or dynamics
• Unreal holiday expectations
Shorter days can trigger seasonal affective disorder, making people feel not just depressed but anxious. It is estimated that half of people with depression also have anxiety.
Managing holiday anxiety
Here is how to handle your anxiety when things do go wrong:
• Problems can emerge when your or others' expectations of the holidays don't match reality, which in turn can lead to feelings of more anxiety. Let go of those expectations and free yourself from attachment to specific results that are beyond your control.
• Plan and keep it simple. Demands and excessive commitments increase during this time. Plan each week, realistically. Say "no" when your schedule is filling-up. Consider gift cards (avoiding long lines), keep an eye on your budget or consider decorative gift bags (or a card). New research shows that pressure to have a perfect Christmas takes its toll, as people work too hard to achieve it and increasing for moms who put even more pressure on themselves.
• Enlist help. You don’t have to go it alone. Share tasks with family and loved ones.
• Address worries. Write down worries as they come, addressing them during a specific time. Come up with reasonable and actionable solutions.
• Stop, relax and refuel. Schedule time to do something you enjoy like listening to music, baking, watching a favorite show or holiday classic or take a nap. Schedule breaks each day.
• Be healthy. Take care by staying physically active, ensuring you get eight hours of sleep, drink plenty of water and eat well-balanced meals and manage stressors with meditation, yoga or talk with a trusted source. Get the support you need. Also, don’t turn to caffeine, energy drinks or unhealthy holiday snacks. They cause lulls in energy.
• Limit alcohol and other drugs. It may be tempting to ease uncomfortable holiday anxious feelings with various substances, including prescription meds that were written for someone else or purchased elsewhere. Substances used to self-medicate cause anxiety when they wear off and can even change the brain’s chemistry, thereby worsening anxiety in the long run.
• Whenever possible, get outside during daylight hours and expose yourself to the sun without wearing sunglasses. Take short walks or sit near a window or use a light therapy box.
Everyone experiences some holiday anxiety from time to time. If yours is extreme and interfering with your enjoyment of the season, it might be worthwhile to speak to your doctor. Excessive anxiety and stress can ruin your holiday spirit, but it’s also possible to breakthrough and steer away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a wonderful and magical holiday season. Take time, plan and take the actions to enjoy each day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.