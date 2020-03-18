The novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed a new fault line in the age-old, typically tongue-in-cheek war between shoobies and locals.
Wildwood resident Ron Flemming has been alarmed by the number of out-of-state license plates he’s seen in town recently. Second-home owners are piling into town, unloading luggage and bikes to ride out an outbreak of COVID-19 that has no clear end in sight.
Traffic and foot traffic alike are higher than they are during a typical March, despite warnings from local, state and national officials to stay home and avoid interpersonal contact, Flemming said.
"I'm a little taken back at just how nobody's taking any of this seriously," Flemming said. "It's like a weekend in early May, late April. ... We have a pandemic, I mean, come on. You're supposed to be at home. The governor says you're not supposed to be going out; you're supposed to be staying put. And nobody seems to be abiding by that."
Facebook groups are buzzing with arguments, often heated, between people who feel it's their right as taxpayers to enjoy their shore escapes, and locals who are worried people are trafficking in the virus. Many residents are concerned that visitors are coming from areas with high rates of infection, such as Bergen County up north or Montgomery County in Pennsylvania.
Officials take the side of the locals. Cape May County freeholders are urging out-of-state visitors to stay home and not travel to the county during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said they should stay home in Pennsylvania or New York for the time being. An influx of visitors for the next two weeks will put a strain on grocery stores, Thornton said.
“We love all of our visitors from Pennsylvania, North Jersey, New York and farther away,” Thornton said. “But this is not the time to be visiting the shore as we try to focus resources needed during this pandemic to our residents.”
Officials are also concerned about putting an undue burden on Cape Regional Medical Center, Thornton said. On Wednesday, the first presumed positive case in Atlantic County was announced. No cases have been announced in Cape May County, but the numbers are expected to rise.
“We are hoping that people act responsibly now so we can minimize the health impacts in as short of a period of time as possible,” Thornton said. “It would be best if people could stay in their full-time residence for now as we address this current outbreak.”
At Broadley's Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning in Marmora, there has been an influx of requests — about 50% — for restoring water service at shore homes, marketing manager Christina Tolson said.
Most years, requests start to come in closer to Easter, but requests from people with homes in Ocean City and Avalon, and other towns along the Cape, have noticeably increased in the past week, she said.
Tolson said the company is "fully operational" but taking precautions such as asking customers whether anyone in their household is sick, avoiding handshakes and other interpersonal contact.
"We are surprisingly steadier than we thought we'd be," Tolson said. "Broadley's has always prided itself on responding in crisis. Normally, for us, it's hurricanes and different weather patterns, but this time it's the coronavirus."
Monica Fanelli, of Ocean City, said Sunday night she saw people in town unpacking luggage from cars. She hasn't seen the pace of life in town slowing down.
"The Ocean City Boardwalk's been packed on the weekend. There were pictures, right in front of the Irish Pub in Atlantic City — they canceled the (St. Patrick's Day) parade — but it was jammed wall-to-wall people," Fanelli said. "I don't think they understand. ... It's a mess."
Cherie Bendyna, of Ocean City, is stressed by the sudden influx of people in town. The grocery store she frequents has bare shelves, she said, and out-of-towners are exacerbating the situation. People should stay home and get to know their kids, she said.
“I’m tired of it. These people need to stay home,” Bendyna said. “They’re saying, ‘Everything’s closed at home.’ Well, there’s a reason! Stay at home. These people — I don’t get it.”
The request to self-isolate is not to protect yourself, but the vulnerable people in your life and community, she said.
“Everyone knows someone with asthma, cancer, lung problems,” Bendyna said. “You are not helping by going out.”
