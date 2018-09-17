Over 450 Corvettes will be on the Ocean City boardwalk this weekend, according to a press release from the city.
The Corvette Show will take place Sunday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 6th Street to 14th Street, the release said.
The release said that the show will include a range of models dating back to Corvette’s first model in 1953 and is one of the largest Corvette shows on the East Coast.
Awards will be given out in front of the Ocean City Music Pier at 3 p.m., according to the release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.