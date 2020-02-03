ATLANTIC CITY — Fourth Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed was arrested Saturday night and charged with simple assault, according to police.
The arrest occurred around 8:30 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
Morshed is a Democrat who defeated Republican Sean Reardon in November to replace longtime councilman William "Speedy" Marsh, who declined to run for reelection. Morshed said the incident came from a "simple misunderstanding" between him and his wife.
"Every husband and wife have some difference and it does happen to us," Morshed said, "and we solve every problem. Everything's done."
Morshed would not elaborate on the details of the incident. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
Gwen Callaway Lewis, chairwoman of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, declined to comment.
Council President George Tibbitt, who first heard about the arrest on Monday, said Morshed's duties as a councilman will not change before his court date.
"I really don't know any of the details," Tibbitt said, "and I really wish him and his family the best in these trying times."
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.