MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Clerk's Office will mail out at least 17,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the June 2 primary election -- about 10 times what it would have mailed before changes in state law unleashed a deluge of the paper ballots.
The law requires vote-by-mail ballots automatically be sent to anyone who requested one since 2016, unless the voter opts out of receiving them.
For the primary in 2018, the last one before the law changed, 1,755 were sent out, said Deputy County Clerk Michael Sommers.
That's a big difference in printing and postage costs, which the state is supposed to cover since its law mandated counties to spend more.
In just the 2019 General Election, the law cost the Atlantic County Clerk's Office an additional $77,000, mostly for printing and postage, according to a complaint filed by the New Jersey Association of Counties.
It cost the Cape May County Clerk's Office an additional $21,556 and the Cumberland County Clerk's Office an extra $23,150.
That doesn't include the extra costs incurred by the other offices involved in elections -- in Atlantic County they are the Board of Elections and the Superintendent of Elections.
County Clerk's Offices are tasked in the law with applying for reimbursement for all cost to the county or other unit of government related to the vote-by-mail expansion, after the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy recently made $5 million available statewide to cover the costs of implementing it in 2018 and 2019.
New Jersey Association of Counties Executive Director John Donnadio said Monday his group, which successfully sued to force the state to pay the extra costs, believes $5 million will cover those costs for the first two years.
For 2020 onward, "we have to fight for an appropriation every year to deal with the ongoing costs," Donnadio said.
The Legislature passed a law just a couple of months before the 2018 General Election, requiring everyone who requested a vote-by-mail ballot in 2016 to continue getting them unless they oped out.
It allocated no funding when the law first went effect.
There was little time for public education, and the new law caused mass confusion at the polls. People showed up to vote who had been sent vote-by-mails, and had to fill out paper provisional ballots, which then had to be checked against returned vote-by-mail ballots.
In 2019 the Legislature voted to amend the law to require anyone who requested a vote-by-mail ballot in 2017 and 2018 and forward to continue getting them. This time it allocated $2 million to help counties pay the costs, but never released the funds.
The law was then challenged by Donnadio's group to The New Jersey Council on Local Mandates.
The council ruled in favor of NJAC last November, just after the election, calling the law an unfunded mandate and voiding it. So the Legislature passed a new law, allocating another $3 million, for a total of $5 million, and Gov. Murphy signed it last month.
In the 2018 primary when 1,755 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Atlantic County, 1,322 were filled out and returned; and in 2019, the first primary under the 2018 expansion rules, 10,306 were sent out and 2,461 were filled out and returned.
If the same percentage are used to cast votes this year, the clerk's office will send out 17,011 and get 4,062 votes cast.
Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said her office will send out more than 7,600 vote-by-mail ballots for the 2020 primary, compared to 5,529 (1,659 returned completed) in 2019 and 1,068 (822 returned completed) in 2018.
"I'm waiting for the Division of Elections to put it together and send it to clerks," said Fulginiti of instruction about how to apply for reimbursement. "We haven't seen it."
Her office may work together with the Cape May County Board of Elections on the application, she said. Cape May County does not have a Superintendent of Elections Office.
"We are not sure if we will do it as a county or individual offices," Fulginiti said, "That's why we're waiting for the guidelines. These things take a little while."
