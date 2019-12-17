South Jersey Democratic county chairmen on Tuesday called for Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who is on the brink of joining the Republican Party, to return recent donations.
“Let’s not mince words. Congressman Jeff Van Drew must return contributions he received since his “NO” vote on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry since he was capitalizing on his relationships with Democrats while planning all along to switch parties," said a letter signed by the eight county chairmen in Van Drew's 2nd Congressional district.
"Shameless Van Drew showed he lacked the courage to stand up for the American people and our U.S. Constitution when he officially became a Trump Republican," they said. "It’s time for Van Drew to man up and do the right thing for once and return every dime he received since he sold us out.”
The eight Democratic chairmen who signed the letter demanding repayment are: Michael Suleiman, Atlantic County; Brendan Sciarra, Cape May County; Steven Errickson, Cumberland County; Steve Caltabiano, Salem County; Senator Fred Madden, Gloucester County; Senator Jim Beach, Camden County; Joseph Andl, Burlington County; and Wyatt Earp, Ocean County.
Van Drew is expected to vote against impeaching Trump in the House of Representatives Wednesday, and announce his party switch soon after.
He was one of two Democrats who voted against the impeachment inquiry in October, which started a backlash against him from progressives in his party, and potential primary opponents began to be named.
Recently Suleiman sent Van Drew a letter telling him to either vote for impeachment or face a loss of party support for re-election. Soon after, Van Drew met with Trump in the White House, and key staff members resigned, saying they could no longer work for Van Drew because he was becoming a Republican.
