Two public meetings will be held Thursday in Lower Township to discuss options for replacing the Middle Thorofare Bridge.
The meetings, which will include engineers and Cape May County officials, will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lower Township Municipal Building and are expected to last two hours each.
Pat Rosenello, chairman of the Cape May County Bridge Commission, said officials will go over options to replace the bridge and what each of those options will cost.
The bridge, built in 1939, remains safe for people to cross, the county says. But it is antiquated and does not fit the needs of the busy summer season for the Wildwoods and Cape May or the bustling fishing industry in the area.
Residents should not expect a new bridge in the near future. In May, the county said any potential project along Ocean Drive will not be completed for six to 10 years.
Replacing the bridge is part of a larger project to completely overhaul Ocean Drive between Wildwood Crest and Cape May.
That project includes the Upper Thorofare and Mill Creek bridges, which are owned by the county and are much smaller than the Middle Thorofare, owned by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.
The bridges were built in 1939 with an expected service life of 75 years, which has expired.
