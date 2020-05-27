BRIDGETON — The number of South Jersey prison inmates testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase, with more than 200 testing positive at one facility that has already seen four fatalities.
In less than two weeks, the number of cases of the new coronavirus in South Woods State Prison inmates has nearly quintupled, according to the most recent state data. At Bayside State Prison, that number has increased tenfold.
BRIDGETON — Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow at a South Jersey prison that already has see…
Bayside State Prison, Maurice River Township, previously reported four employees and six inmates testing positive, according to that data obtained from the
state Department of Corrections website.
Source: New Jersey Department of Corrections
MOLLY BILINSKI
Staff Writer
Cases in employees have stayed the same, but cases in inmates drastically increased to 71 at the facility.
At South Woods, which has already seen four deaths related to the disease, there are currently 223 inmates and 17 employees who have tested positive, according to state records.
Source: New Jersey Department of Corrections
MOLLY BILINSKI
Staff Writer
Just shy of two weeks ago, there were only 42 recorded cases in inmates, according to the site. In contrast, the number of cases in employees has only grown by one case over the same time, from 16 to 17.
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County Democratic official has called for an apology and, if not, a…
So far, there has been no increase in the number of fatalities at the prison. The identities of those that died have not been released by authorities, who have cited privacy concerns.
Cases also are increasing at Southern State Correctional Facility, also in Maurice River Township, which has reported 79 employees and 106 inmates tested positive, a stark increase compared to 12 days ago, when their totals were 62 and 70, respectively.
Neither Southern State nor Bayside has reported an inmate death attributed to COVID-19.
GALLERY: A closed Cumberland County amid the COVID-19 pandemic
040720_nws_cumboclosed 1.jpg
The marquee of the Landis Theater in Vineland reports postponements of shows on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
040720_nws_cumboclosed 2.jpg
A sign at Maxxfit Health Center in Bridgeton, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 3.jpg
The American Legion Nabb-Leslie Post 82 in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 4.jpg
A sign on Sharp Street in Millville encourages residents to stay home.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press
040720_nws_cumboclosed 5.jpg
A sign on Best Food In Town Chinese Kitchen in Millvile, which remains closed due to food and supply shortages, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 6A.jpg
A sign at the Vineland Public Schools administrative offices on Landis Avenue is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 7.jpg
A sign at a Bridgeton City Park basketball court, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 8.jpg
A sign at the Sharp Street Wawa store in Millville, which explains a one-door entry policy due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 8A.jpg
A sign at the Sharp Street Wawa store in Millville, which explains a one-door entry policy due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 9.jpg
Closed businesses on a deserted Commerce Street in Bridgeton are pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 10.jpg
The box office at the Levoy Theatre in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 11.jpg
The Maranatha Baptist Church in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 12.jpg
Stephanie's Salon & Day Spa in Bridgeton, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 14.jpg
Many shoppers at the Millville ShopRite wore face coverings on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 15.jpg
Luigi's Pizza on Main Street in Millville, which is open for take out and delivery only, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 16.jpg
A woman wearing a cloth face covering carts grocery bags to her car at the Lincoln Avenue ShopRite in Vineland on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 17.jpg
A sign at Waltman Park in Millville, which remains closed to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 18.jpg
Playground equipment at Waltman Park in Millville, which remains closed to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 19.jpg
Historic numbers of applicants have flooded New Jersey's unemployment system since business closings due to the COVID-19 crisis, and about 400,000 people have applied but not yet received financial assistance from the program. Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 20.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 21.jpg
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 22.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 23.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 24.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 25.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 26.jpg
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 27.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 28.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 29.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 30.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 31.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 32.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 33.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 34.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 35.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 36.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 37.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 38.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 39.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 40.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 41.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.