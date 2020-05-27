South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — The number of South Jersey prison inmates testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase, with more than 200 testing positive at one facility that has already seen four fatalities.

In less than two weeks, the number of cases of the new coronavirus in South Woods State Prison inmates has nearly quintupled, according to the most recent state data. At Bayside State Prison, that number has increased tenfold.

Bayside State Prison, Maurice River Township, previously reported four employees and six inmates testing positive, according to that data obtained from the state Department of Corrections website.

Cases in employees have stayed the same, but cases in inmates drastically increased to 71 at the facility. 

At South Woods, which has already seen four deaths related to the disease, there are currently 223 inmates and 17 employees who have tested positive, according to state records.

Just shy of two weeks ago, there were only 42 recorded cases in inmates, according to the site. In contrast, the number of cases in employees has only grown by one case over the same time, from 16 to 17.

So far, there has been no increase in the number of fatalities at the prison. The identities of those that died have not been released by authorities, who have cited privacy concerns.

Cases also are increasing at Southern State Correctional Facility, also in Maurice River Township, which has reported 79 employees and 106 inmates tested positive, a stark increase compared to 12 days ago, when their totals were 62 and 70, respectively.

Neither Southern State nor Bayside has reported an inmate death attributed to COVID-19.

