You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

COVID-19: Gov. Phil Murphy to make 'major announcement' Friday morning

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
MURPHYCOVID0529E

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks about his recent executive orders during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

 Thomas P. Costello

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make a “major announcement” Friday morning.

Murphy is scheduled to make the announcement at 10:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details on the announcement were not given.

It will be livestreamed here.

State officials have also scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Motor Vehicle Commission Chair and Chief Administrator B. Sue Fulton.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic Count has reported 2,348 cases with 165 deaths and 1,083 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 641 cases with 49 deaths and 431 designated off quarantine. Cumberland Count has reported 2,201 cases with 85 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy announced that The number of positive cases had increased by 603, bringing the total to 162,530. There have been 92 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,970.

Murphy also signed an executive order to extend the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days.

“As we move forward with our restart and recovery plan, maintaining access to all resources available is essential,” Murphy said. “Extending the Public Health Emergency allows us to continue to work to save lives, while safely and securely reopening our state’s economy.”

The Strawberry Moon is Friday, where does the name come from?

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News