COVID-19: State officials schedule Thursday afternoon briefing

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,337 cases with 163 deaths and 956 cleared as recovered. ape May County has reported 639 cases with 49 deaths and 431 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,171 cases with 79 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
WATCH NOW: Coalition for a Safe Community distributes food in Pleasantville
Coalition for a Safe Community distributes food in Pleasantville
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. (l-r) Ruis Martinez gives a fist bump to Pleasantville Deputy Chief Williams
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Josue Arce loads another car with a food box.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Aaron Orkin, with the group 1st Love Unbroken based out of Atlantic City, loads another food box into a waiting car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Karina Dominguez of Pleasantville, 25, with the group Impacto de Dios loads a waiting car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. (l-r) Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-Eli, Jr. recieves a food box from David Godwin (aka Brother Wolf) to be placed in the next car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Event organizers Perry Mays with CSC and David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-Eli, Jr. loads a food box into another car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas waits with a food box for the next car to pull up.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Dasha Brown, with Volunteers of America and Delaware Valley, registers donation recipients as well directing them further down the line.
