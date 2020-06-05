You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19: Tilton Square Theatre to reopen Friday

Tilton Square Theatre Reopens

Partners Scot Hofman and Brett DeNafo finally after months of renovation, the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield is opening its doors to the public. April 23, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield is reopening Friday for movegoers, according to a post on their Facebook page.

"We are opening our doors to the public tomorrow (Friday, June 5th). We will be strictly enforcing CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of moviegoers and our staff," according tot he post. "Our theatres will be limited to 30% capacity. Please wear a mask inside our lobby. You will be permitted to take your mask off once you arrive at your seat. If you feel sick or uncomfortable about being in public places, please stay at home. We will save a seat for you."

Tickets for all of our movies will be $6 and went on sale last night, according to the post.

The Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association released the findings or a survey Friday that show revenues in 2020 are down by more than 50% for more than three in four Ocean City Boardwalk businesses.

The survey found that 100 percent of Ocean City businesses report having social distancing, safety and hygiene plans in place, according to a news release. Additionally, business owners overwhelmingly believed stay-at-home orders and business closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were justified but are no longer necessary.

“We welcome Governor Murphy’s announcement that he will allow certain businesses to begin opening in the coming weeks, but we do not believe it goes nearly far enough for Ocean City Boardwalk businesses and the thousands of people we employ,” BMA President Wes Kazmarck said. “Our businesses – retail, restaurants and rides – are ready to open safely today."

The survey also found:

  • Workforce Reduction: 40% of Boardwalk businesses have cut their workforce by 26 to 50% this year, while 24% have cut their workforce by 91 to 100%, 20% cut their workforce by 26 to 50%, 12% have reduced the number of workers by 76 to 90%. Just 4 percent have cut their workforce by less than 10%.
  • Lost Business: 40% of Boardwalk merchants say revenues are down 51 to 75%, 24% say business is down 26 to 50%, 20 percent say it is down 76 to 90%, and 16% say business is down 91 to 100%.
  • Salvageable Season: 20% of Boardwalk merchants say the season is salvageable for their business, while 80% said it “depends on when we are permitted to fully open.”
  • Out Of Business: 12% of Boardwalk merchants said they have considered closing their businesses for good, while 80% said they had not. Eight percent were unsure.
  • Supportive Merchants: 84% of Boardwalk merchants said they believed the stay-at-home orders and business closures were necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, while 16% said they were unsure. Conversely, 96% said the stay-at-home orders and business closures are not necessary today. Four percent were unsure.

“Our businesses may not be essential to Governor Murphy, but they are essential to us, our families and everyone we employ here in Ocean City,” Kazmarck said. “Ocean City’s Boardwalk businesses did our part. We followed by the governor’s executive order and shut down our businesses, delayed opening for the season and prohibited shoppers from entering our stores, eating in our restaurants or enjoying our rides. We simply cannot survive even another month of this. It is time to open all local Ocean City businesses. Today.”

Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said that officials are working with Cape May Ferry officials to show drive-in movies after a concert series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are working with the Ferry Terminal to stand-up a weekly drive-in Movie Theater, where you can watch movies from your vehicle during the month of July," Sippel said in a letter to residents Wednesday. "There will be more details to follow from our Recreation Department."  

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make a “major announcement” Friday morning.

Murphy is scheduled to make the announcement at 10:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details on the announcement were not given.

It will be livestreamed here.

State officials have also scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Motor Vehicle Commission Chair and Chief Administrator B. Sue Fulton.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,348 cases with 165 deaths and 1,083 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 641 cases with 49 deaths and 431 designated off quarantine. Cumberland Count has reported 2,201 cases with 85 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy announced that The number of positive cases had increased by 603, bringing the total to 162,530. There have been 92 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,970.

Murphy also signed an executive order to extend the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days.

“As we move forward with our restart and recovery plan, maintaining access to all resources available is essential,” Murphy said. “Extending the Public Health Emergency allows us to continue to work to save lives, while safely and securely reopening our state’s economy.”

The Strawberry Moon is Friday, where does the name come from?

