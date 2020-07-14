COVID-19 UPDATES: 3 test positive at Ocean City Boardwalk pizza place

Appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy said that he's "very concerned" about other states that are seeing surges in the virus.
"We've lived through hell," Murphy said. "We've lost over 13,000 confirmed fatalities to COVID-19 in our state. Over 15,000 is you include probable deaths. We don't want to have to go through that again."
Also during the interview, Murphy spoke about reopening schools in the fall.
"We still hope to be back to school, but we've got to do it responsibly. We've got to do it right," Murphy said. "...The biggest concern is the passing of the virus from a asymptomatic, healthy young person to an older educator, administrator, someone with underlying health issues — that's the thing we got to watch the most."
Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant.
The business will shut down their Boardwalk location Tuesday to have it professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release from the restaurant, and plan to reopen the next day.
“The three affected employees are all self-quarantined for 14 days and they will be retested before returning to work,” according to the release. “All employees that have worked with these staff member have been required to get tested as well prior to returning to work.”
There is no scheduled briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to appear at 7 a.m. on "Good Morning America" on ABC to discuss the state’s coronavirus response. Then, at 8:10 a.m., Murphy is slated to call in live to the "Jim Kerr Rock & Roll Morning Show" on Q104.3.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,115 cases with 220 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 847 cases with 73 deaths and 658 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,557 cases with 138 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
As of 4:30 p.m. on July 13, 31,625 of an estimated 45,000 ballots cast in the July 7 primary had been counted in Atlantic County. Atlantic County numbers are updated to July 13, but not other counties.
