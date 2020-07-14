You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: 3 test positive at Ocean City Boardwalk pizza place

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
070620_nws_oceancity

On July 5th, scenes from the Ocean City boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy said that he's "very concerned" about other states that are seeing surges in the virus. 

"We've lived through hell," Murphy said. "We've lost over 13,000 confirmed fatalities to COVID-19 in our state. Over 15,000 is you include probable deaths. We don't want to have to go through that again."

Also during the interview, Murphy spoke about reopening schools in the fall. 

"We still hope to be back to school, but we've got to do it responsibly. We've got to do it right," Murphy said. "...The biggest concern is the passing of the virus from a asymptomatic, healthy young person to an older educator, administrator, someone with underlying health issues — that's the thing we got to watch the most."

Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant.

The business will shut down their Boardwalk location Tuesday to have it professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release from the restaurant, and plan to reopen the next day.

“The three affected employees are all self-quarantined for 14 days and they will be retested before returning to work,” according to the release. “All employees that have worked with these staff member have been required to get tested as well prior to returning to work.”

There is no scheduled briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to appear at 7 a.m. on "Good Morning America" on ABC to discuss the state’s coronavirus response. Then, at 8:10 a.m., Murphy is slated to call in live to the "Jim Kerr Rock & Roll Morning Show" on Q104.3.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,115 cases with 220 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 847 cases with 73 deaths and 658 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,557 cases with 138 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

GALLERY: St. Augustine Prep football team returns to practice field

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

NJ Primary Results 2020 as of July 13

As of 4:30 p.m. on July 13, 31,625 of an estimated 45,000 ballots cast in the July 7 primary had been counted in Atlantic County. Atlantic County numbers are updated to July 13, but not other counties.

County Race Candidate Party Votes
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small D 3,326
Atlantic City Mayor Pamela Thomas-Fields D 1,627
Atlantic City Mayor James Whitehead D 243
Atlantic City Mayor Thomas Forkin R 403
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler D 15,985
Atlantic County Sheriff Joseph O'Donoghue R 11,029
Atlantic County Surrogate Stephen Dicht D 12,991
Atlantic County Surrogate Levi Fox D 2,877
Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio R 11,174
Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick D 15,660
Atlantic County Freeholder Celeste Fernandez D 15,701
Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley Jr R 11,213
Atlantic County Freeholder James Toto R 10,876
Atlantic County Freholder D3 Andrew Parker R 2,187
Atlantic County Freholder D3 Thelma Witherspoon D 3,184
Barnegat Township Township Committee Alfonso Cirulli R 1,668
Barnegat Township Township Committee Joseph Marte R 1,662
Barnegat Township Township Committee Charles Cunliffe D 1,644
Barnegat Township Township Committee Peggy Houle D 1,691
Cape May County Freeholder Elizabeth Casey D 5,504
Cape May County Freeholder Brendan Sciarra D 5,285
Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey R 6,624
Cape May County Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson R 6,535
Lacey Township Township Committee Nicholas Juliano R 1,980
Lacey Township Township Committee Bill Stemmle D 1,286
Lakewood Township Committee Michael D’Elia R 4,805
Lakewood Township Committee Hector Fuentes R 4,632
Lakewood Township Committee Harold Herskowitz R 1,391
Lakewood Township Committee Ray Coles D 2,110
Lakewood Township Committee Mordy Gross D 1,977
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Ray Gormley R 1,632
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee John Kehm R 1,603
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Gabriel Franco D 1,273
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Shaun Moran D 1,264
Lower Township Mayor Christopher South D 1,323
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel R 1,455
Middle Township Township Committee Bob Jackson D 987
Middle Township Township Committee Timothy Donohue R 1,091
Ocean County County Clerk Scott Colabella R 39,146
Ocean County County Clerk Kathy Russell D 31,413
Ocean County Freeholder Joe Vicari R 38,731
Ocean County Freeholder Helen Dela Cruz D 31,398
Ocean Township Township Committee Ken Baulderstone R 1,019
Ocean Township Township Committee Rita Kopacz D 567

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News