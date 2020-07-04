COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County records 5 new cases, no additional deaths

Atlantic County officials reported five new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Saturday.
The cases were identified among two men, ages 16 and 62, and three women, ages 35 to 66, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore, citing the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.
Three of the positives were confirmed in Hammonton and two in Pleasantville, according to the release.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,999 cases with 209 deaths and 1,505 residents having been cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 766 cases with 69 deaths and 594 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,493 cases with 135 deaths.
County health officials encouraged residents and visitors to follow the recommended federal and state guidelines to help reduce the spread for COVID-19 by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hygiene protocols such as frequent handwashing and disinfecting common-touch areas, according to the release.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday in Northfield behind the county’s public works yard at Route 9 (New Road) and Dolphin Avenue. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org.
—
There is no live briefing with state officials scheduled for Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Meet the Press" hosted by Chuck Todd to discuss the state’s new coronavirus response at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.