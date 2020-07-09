COVID-19 UPDATES: Food distribution set for Bader Field Thursday

Local 54 held another food distribution food drive at Bader Field in Atlantic City.. Atlantic City, NJ. June 25, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City) . Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
The fifth food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is slated for Thursday at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Atlantic City officials, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and other private donors have provided funding to offer food services for Atlantic City residents and casino workers, according to a news release.
The distribution is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release. It's a drive-up event and food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel gave an update to residents Wednesday evening, detailing capacity rules for movie nights and concerts at the Ferry Terminal and youth activities.
"This coming Saturday, July 11th, we will have our second drive in movie night at the Ferry Terminal, which has been a big attraction for families. The movie for this Saturday is sold out, but there is still one final movie scheduled for July 25th.
"The Township is planning to begin our summer concerts at the Ferry Terminal, the first of which will be scheduled for July 29th. However, since the Governor’s mandate currently restricts outdoor gatherings to 500 people or less, the concerts will be limited to a 500-person capacity and social distancing must be abided by.
"All of our spring sports and activities were cancelled because of COVID-19, but we understand that our children and youth must stay active. Therefore, the township recreation department is continuing to look for various activities for our youth. One of those activities will be a summer basketball league, with more information to follow from our recreation department.
"The Governor has recently announced that public schools will open for in-person instruction and operations, in some capacity, at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Each school district will develop a plan that best fits the district’s needs.
"I want to thank everyone for all of your patience as we work through this pandemic. God bless everyone, and please stay safe. Thank you."
—
State officials have no scheduled briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senator Vin Gopal, Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson and Community FoodBank of New Jersey President & CEO Carlos Rodriguez are scheduled to make a 10:30 a.m. announcement at the food bank in Hillside.
Then, at 5 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on Bloomberg TV to discuss the state’s coronavirus response, before a 5:30 p.m. appearance on "The Situation Room" on CNN. Finally, at 6 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Chat Box with David Cruz" hosted by NJTV.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,055 cases with 213 deaths and 1,620 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 808 cases with 71 deaths and 649 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,526 cases with 137 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
