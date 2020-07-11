MURPHYCOVID0529J

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy listens during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

 Thomas P. Costello

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday reported an additional 438 new COVID-19 cases across the state, along with 49 additional deaths.

The state has now reported 174,959 total cases with 13,578 total fatalities.

There is no briefing slated for Saturday with state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,089 cases with 217 deaths and 1,721 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 831 cases with 72 deaths and 648 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,543 cases with 137 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

