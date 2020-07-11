There is no briefing slated for Saturday with state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,089 cases with 217 deaths and 1,721 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 831 cases with 72 deaths and 648 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,543 cases with 137 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Graduation Central: Celebrate South Jersey's Class of 2020
Visit The Press of Atlantic City Graduation Central for all of the latest on this year's Class of 2020 including photos, top students, speech highlights, videos and more.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that high school can hold in person graduations starting on July 6. Below is a list of schools that have announced …
Atlantic Christian School hosts a graduation ceremony for its 20 seniors Wednesday in front of the school in Egg Harbor Township.
Atlantic Cape Community College joined the legion of schools around the country using virtual spaces to celebrate this year’s graduates.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Instead of walking across the stage at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to accept her diploma, Alay’ziah Haraksin was seated at h…
Rowan University held its first virtual graduation Saturday afternoon.
