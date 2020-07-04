COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Saturday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 9, 2020. New Jersey has eased its restrictions on gatherings, allowing up to 50 people to get together inside and as many as 100 outside as the state begins to lift measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Anne-Marie Caruso/The Record via AP, Pool)
There is no live briefing with state officials scheduled for Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Meet the Press" hosted by Chuck Todd to discuss the state’s new coronavirus response at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,994 cases with 209 deaths and 1,505 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 766 cases with 69 deaths and 594 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,493 cases with 135 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
