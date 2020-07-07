COVID-19 UPDATES: Ocean City announces scavenger hunt around island

Ocean City officials on Tuesday announced a scavenger hunt to encourage people to explore the island and discover new places, all while maintaining a safe social distance from others and wearing a mask.
“This new fun family oriented scavenger hunt will have people racing to solve the clue and post on social media, to win fun Ocean City, NJ prizes," said Michele Gillian, Executive Director of Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are making it as contactless as possible."
Each week, a new clue will be posted on Facebook and Instagram, according to a news release. Participants need to like, share, and comment on the post, decipher the clue, go to the location in the clue, take their picture at the location wearing a mask or face covering, post the picture on the Chamber’s Facebook or Instagram page, using the hashtag #showusyourmaskocnj.
Winners will be chosen from the entries that follow the rules and will be awarded with fun OCNJ swag, officials said. The scavenger hunt will run through Labor Day.
The Downtown Merchants Association, Boardwalk Merchants Association and Back Bay businesses are all working with the Chamber to ensure Island-wide participation.
For more information, please contact Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, 1-800-Beach-NJ or visit www.OceanCityVacation.com.
Clue for week #1:
If you want to make it Personal
And find the perfect treasure
Head Downtown to Asbury
To help you is their pleasure
A puzzle piece or cutting board
A picture frame or plaque
Customize it with what you want
Making it perfect is their knack.
—
State officials have not scheduled a briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,035 cases with 210 deaths and 1,552 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 788 cases with 69 deaths and 594 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,521 cases with 137 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.