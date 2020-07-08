COVID-19 UPDATES: State restricts access to Malibu Beach due to furloughs

Kristin and Jeannine McNesby, of Somers Point, look over the closed Malibu Beach, at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Access to Malibu Beach, also known as Dog Beach, will be prohibited through July 27 due to state-mandated employee furloughs, officials said.
The beach is situated at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township.
The state Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Fish & Wildlife is temporarily restricting access to some Wildlife Management Areas throughout the month of July, after officials reached agreements between the state and public employee unions to address the economic downtown resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a news release.
The DEP’s Division of Fish and Wildlife manages the state’s Wildlife Management Areas, and is authorized to limit access to these areas in order to protect public health, safety, and the environment during this time pursuant to N.J.A.C. 7:25-2.26, according to a news release.
The fifth food distribution for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is slated for Thursday at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Atlantic City officials, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and other private donors have provided funding to offer food services for Atlantic City residents and casino workers, according to a news release.
The distribution is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release. It's a drive-up event and food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,045 cases with 211 death and 1,581 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 800 cases with 71 deaths and 649 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,524 cases with 137 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Community Food Bank of New Jersey food distribution event at Bader Field
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
