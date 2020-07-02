COVID-19 UPDATES: Walmart to host outdoor movie theaters in parking lots

Walmart officials announced on Wednesday that a touring drive-in movie theater that will transform the retails parking lots into outdoor movie theaters this summer.
“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart said. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”
The company will be working with Tribeca Enterprises to transform 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters where customers can safely gather to watch movies, according to a news release.
The locations of the screenings has not been released.
Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings, according to the release. This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles.
Ahead of each screening, families can order drive-in essentials online for curbside pickup on the way to their movie, officials said.
The drive-in tour will run through October. More information can be found at walmartdrive-in.com.
Cape May County officials on Wednesday requested that all residents and visitors wear masks in public spaces to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"We join together to urgently request that all residents of and visitors to Cape May County wear face coverings in all public places, other than certain very limited exceptions, "the county Board of Chosen Freeholders, Chamber Board of Directors and the mayors of all sixteen municipalities said in a joint statement. "Thanks to the good sense, hard work, and sacrifices of members of our community, COVID-19 cases in Cape May County have remained below a critical threshold, however, we must take bold steps to ensure that cases continue to trend downward or, at minimum, remain steady even with the influx of seasonal residents and visitors expected during July and August. For the health of all and as an investment in the economic health of our community, we deeply appreciate and now depend upon the cooperation of business owners, staff members, and the public in this needed next step."
States and regions ahead of New Jersey in the business reopening process are experiencing surges of the coronavirus that are, in certain instances, exceeding the capacity of medical infrastructure, officials said. This has caused both pauses in business openings and the reclosing of businesses. As a result, community leaders are focusing attention on and stepping up efforts to promote protocols such as mask-wearing in order to avoid similar outcomes.
“Cape May County is a safe place to live, work, and visit, and we must step up aggressively to meet the COVID threat in order to keep it that way,” said Will Morey, county Freeholder and co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We’re in a position right now to contain the mild outbreak of COVID that our county is experiencing. Engaging this clear and present threat will serve to protect public health and, for businesses, may literally save the summer."
An established and growing body of scientific studies support mask-wearing as an effective mitigation in the spread of COVID-19, and a consensus had rapidly developed on this matter in the wider medical community, officials said. States that have instituted a mask mandate have demonstrably slowed their COVID growth rate.
For specifics on face coverings that are in compliance with this request, please see the relevant CDC guidance, according to the news release.
The following are exceptions, where the mask-wearing request does not apply:
- For those engaged in active outdoor recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running.
- While on the beach, so long as strict social distancing is maintained.
- When socially distanced and eating or drinking in public at a restaurant, bar, or other food or beverage establishment.
- By those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
- By children aged 9 or younger.
Please note that the request for the wearing of face coverings INCLUDES the county’s Boardwalks, officials said.
“Wherever you are, we welcome you to come here and enjoy your summer in a responsible way,” said Freeholder Len Desiderio, who is the mayor of Sea Isle City and co-chair of the County’s Recovery Task Force. “We’ve had good participation with directives so far, and this urgent mask-wearing request is an important way for us to be proactive and make sure our visitors will not make COVID a summer memory."
While united in issuing this urgent request for the wearing of face coverings, the group also recognizes the absolute necessity of observing adherence to capacity limitations imposed by State Executive Order, particularly for bars and restaurants, officials said. All efforts will be made to encourage and compel owners, staff, and the public to operate and congregate within those limits.
“Businesses are really the front line of actively encouraging folks to follow protocols, wear masks and social distance,” said Vicki Clark, President of the county Chamber. “This urgent request will help businesses protect their employees and customers, as well as their own economic vitality throughout the summer season."
Officials will continue to monitor health data and observations of activity in the area and update the public on mitigation measures as needed, according tot he release. To assist with positively and proactively requesting mask use, free graphics and marketing materials are available for public download at www.safelytogethercmc.com.
City parks in Margate are set to reopen Thursday.
Wildwood Crest officials announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all July shows in it's Summer Music Series and the Christmas in July Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 25.
These cancellations are in response to Executive Order 152 by Governor Phil Murphy that limits the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering, according to a release from borough officials.
Wildwood Crest had previously canceled the first four shows of its Summer Music Series at Centennial Park, according to the release. The remaining canceled shows in July include performances by the Deck Band on Saturday, July 11; Fuse Box on Wednesday, July 15; Roundhouse Band on Saturday, July 18; Sass Band on Wednesday, July 22; Big Bleu on Saturday, July 25; and Barefoot Bobby and the Breakers on Wednesday, July 29.
The 2020 Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series is now tentatively scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park with a performance by the Legacy Band, if the governor further raises the limits on outdoor social gatherings, according tot he release. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19 at Centennial Park, which is located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
Executive Order 152 currently limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people, officials said. That limit is not high enough for the Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series to function, however, as the performances regularly draw crowds of more than 500 people on Wednesday evenings and more than 1,000 people on Saturday evenings.
The outdoor gathering limit is also not high enough for the third annual Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at Sunset Lake, officials said. Last year’s event drew approximately 800 people.
The full schedule for the Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series, as well as information on other special events and activities in Wildwood Crest, can be found on the Events and Festivals page at wildwoodcrest.org.
For more information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
The president of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association released a statement Wednesday asking residents to comply with COVID-19 restrictions over the Fourth of July weekend.
Chief Paul S. Skill said:
"The July Fourth holiday is always an exciting time, especially here in Cape May County. With the unfortunate COVID-19 limitations placed on businesses and events because of the danger of getting infected or infecting our fellow residents and visitors, the crowds of people may have fewer places to go to, or the locations may have much more limited capacities. Governor Murphy recently rescinding the opening of indoor restaurants primarily out of concern for recent COVID outbreaks in other states and because of scenes this past weekend of overcrowded outdoor bars and outdoor restaurants in New Jersey. The Governor did so because it has been determined that most of the spike in infections in other states came as a result of the opening of indoor restaurants and bars. No one wants to see the situation in New Jersey get to the point where the Governor orders the closure of outdoor dining or possibly other activities.
As the President of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association, I can assure you that the law enforcement departments in Cape May County can more than handle the challenge of the influx of summer visitors we have every year. With more people come more problems; whether they are auto accidents, disorderly people or theft. With the additional challenge of enforcing COVID restrictions and the health risks posed to our officers when having to engage with the public; the Association is asking all of our restaurant, bar and business owners and our residents and visitors to do their part in making sure everyone complies with the COVID-19 restrictions. Please follow all social distancing protocols and wear masks whenever possible so all that you bring home from your holiday celebration are fond memories. The Chiefs of Police Association wishes all of you a safe, healthy and fun Fourth of July."
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,953 cases with 205 deaths and 1,505 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 761 cases with 68 deaths and 594 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,485 cases with 134 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
