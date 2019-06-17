MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are warning residents to take caution after they said they received reports of a coyote sighted along the township's bike path.
According to police, the sightings have been reported in the area of the bike path between Goshen Road and Court House South Dennis Road.
There have been no reports of coyotes approaching people or acting aggressively and there is no immediate threat to the safety of the residents, police said.
Police also asked that residents be alert and notify them if they encounter a coyote acting in an abnormal way. They said some examples of unusual behavior include seeing the coyote during daylight hours or seeing it approach people or domestic animals.
"Coyotes are wild animals and people should not attempt to interact or approach them," police said in the news release.
Police said they have notified the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, which they said recommend anyone who may be approached by a coyote to make loud noise in attempt to scare off the animal.
