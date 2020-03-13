GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A car crash early Friday morning has closed down a portion of the White Horse Pike, police said.
The pike, between Cologne and Vienna avenues will be closed to traffic until further notice, according to a post on the township police department’s Facebook page. Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.
No additional information was immediately available.
