GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two men are in critical condition after their car hit two trees near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Hollybrook Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Galloway Township Police Department.
According to police, a 25-year-old Burlington City man was driving westbound on Biscayne Avenue in a Nissan Altima at 7 p.m. when he "failed to negotiate the curve for Seaview Avenue" and left the road. The car hit a tree, partially overturned, and hit another tree with the vehicle's roof, according police.
The driver and a passenger, a 32-year-old man from Westhampton, were injured in the accident. The two were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where they remain in critical condition.
Police have not released the two men's identities pending notification of their families.
The road was closed for three hours, according to police. Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Medics, Bayview Volunteer Fire Company, Pomona Volunteer Fire Department and Absecon Fire Department all responded.
The crash is being investigated by Patrolmen Ron Gorneau, Steve Garrison and Nick Stewart of the Galloway Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.