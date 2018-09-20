A public-private partnership has launched to give job hunters a new way to enter the casino industry.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Unite Here Local 54 have partnered together to start a first-of-its-kind job training initiative aimed specifically at people returning to the workforce after an extended absence.
The pilot program was announced at a press conference Thursday outside the Atlantic City Convention Center.
“A stronger and fairer economy cannot be established without good and permanent jobs for the people of New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy in a statement. “The establishment of this program ensures that when Atlantic City rises, so do its residents.”
The job-training program will be housed at the Convention Center, with startup funding from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The facility has a large commercial kitchen that is rarely used and an underutilized concession area that will serve as a training space for housekeeping and environmental services training.
The labor department gave a $200,000 grant to the CRDA to administer a six-month pilot program. After the initial six-month period has ended, the private sector partners are expected to continue financing the program.
The program is geared toward job training in culinary and hospitality positions. Applicants are guaranteed jobs in an Atlantic City casino following six weeks of hospitality training or eight weeks of culinary education.
The training program will focus on training residents who are underemployed or living in poverty and will train residents for 5,000 entry-level positions.
