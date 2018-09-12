The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority failed to monitor actual cost and the economic impact of the Miss America Pageant when it negotiated the second contract with the organization in 2016, according an audit of the state agency.
"The CRDA was unable to provide documentation to support any efforts on their part to monitor the actual costs related to the Miss America Competition," according to the report.
The 29-page report is the first performance audit of the 34-year-old state agency, which was created to spur economic and community development in Atlantic City and New Jersey with funding from a portion of casino taxes.
The CRDA has been the primary sponsor of the Miss America pageants since returning to Atlantic City in 2013.
A three year contract was approved in May 2013 to fund the 2014, 2015 and 2016 competitions. The audit document the CRDA agreed to pay 50% of the pageant's production costs and 50% of the annual building operations for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 competitions. The CRDA was also contracted to cover transportation and meals for the pageant contestants and chaperones during the two weeks of The estimated costs totaled an annual payment of $2,267,000.
In February 2016, the CRDA entered into a second contract with the MAO that guarantees payments of $12,536,000 over a three-year period representing an 80 percent increase from the prior contract cost, according to the report.
In total, the CRDA has provided more than 19 million dollars to the pageant organization in the last six years.
According the report, the contract did not require the MAO to provide written reports supporting production costs. The only document provided to auditors was a 2015 year-end settlement, claiming the CRDA was due a $61,650 credit from MAO, which was never received.
"The authority acknowledges that the Miss America Organization did not provide reports with the frequency called for the the first agreement, but the authority was able to validate cases based on the event statement," according to the a statement in the report from the state agency.
As part of the contract, Dick Clark Production's was required to air a live remote performance occurring in Atlantic City to be incorporated in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 New Year’s Eve telecasts. The 2016, 2017, 2018 performances never happened.
"The CRDA was required to cover all costs related to the performance but did not sign a performer for the 2017 event and was unable to provide us documentation of a search effort," according to the report.
In December, Dick Clark Productions severed ties with MAO, following an email scandal involving former CEO Sam Haskell and the board of directors.
Sunday's Miss America 2019 Competition was the last pageant under the contract. The CRDA previously said they would no comment on the status of a new contract.
