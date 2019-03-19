The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is providing $500,000 for emergency repairs for the Atlantic City Boardwalk, which city officials say is in need of a complete overall at an estimated cost of $50 million.
Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy called the Boardwalk repair money “a stop gap measure.”
“We have a much bigger issue. We need a long range plan for the Boardwalk,” said Mulcahy, adding that the CRDA cannot fund all the needed Boardwalk renovations on its own.
“Down here (in the tourism district) the Boardwalk is unstable in many ways,” said Mulcahy. “Since the city owns it, there might be a joint committee to look at a plan for long range.”
He said it will probably be best to make repairs to sections at a time.
On Wednesday night city council approved a $1.679 million ramp and lighting improvement project for the Boardwalk between Grammercy and Oriental avenues.
Atlantic County Chief of Staff Howard Kyle, who is a board member, said he has walked the entire length of the older Boardwalk in the tourism district -- which is essentially the oceanside Boardwalk.
“There are issues that need to be addressed,” said Kyle, relating to repairs and upgrades to both the Boardwalk and public restroom buildings and facilities.
“We have identified more than 22 locations in emergent need of repairs,” said city Director of Public Works Paul Jerkins, who said there are areas that are dangerous for someone walking. “Minor repairs are no longer valid.”
Jerkins also said the bathroom buildings need to be rebuilt, as well as the Boardwalk.
Jerkins said city workers will perform the labor on the repairs, worth another $500,000, and the CRDA funds will buy lumber and supplies.
“So this is really a million dollar stop gap measure,” said Mulcahy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.