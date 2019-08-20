ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has postponed a planned Tuesday vote on a $12.6 million plan to renovate parts of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the city school board.
It was pulled from the agenda late Monday night.
Instead the main item on the agenda is voting on Village Supermarkets LLC as both the developer and operator of a new grocery store at the northwest corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues in Atlantic City.
Board members were expected to clash over aspects of the plan. Several have expressed reservations, saying it strays too far from the CRDA mission of improving the economy of the city. Others say the mission has evolved into helping strengthen the city government and community, and the plan would save taxpayers money on rent.
Such disagreement is rare.
The last time there was such dissension was over a 2017 proposal to award billionaire Carl Icahn $5.6 million in Investment Alternative Tax funds to help with the $13.5 million demolition of Trump Plaza. The building still stands, an eyesore at the foot of the main entry to the city.
The school board now pays Diversified Capital of Lakewood $650,000 a year in rent in an office building at 1300 Atlantic Avenue -- which includes utilities, maintenance, janitorial and security. The school board would get the 25,000 square feet of Boardwalk Hall space rent free.
But it would have to pay its own utilities and other costs. CRDA has not done a fiscal analysis of what the board's costs would be at Boardwalk Hall.
An attorney representing Diversified took out a full-page ad in the Press of Atlantic City on Monday and Tuesday, urging people to call CRDA in opposition to the plan.
"We are trying to get CRDA to slow down the process. It seems there is this mad rush to get this approved," said Michael Sklar of Levine Staller Attorneys in Atlantic City. "The issue my client has and other people in the community have is, there really hasn’t been any kind of analysis or studies (about) whether this makes sense in the long term and if it is a wise investment."
Representatives of Diversified have said they would file a tax appeal on the value of the building if the school board's 60 workers leave the 18,000-square-foot space. they have argued the government should not be in competition with the private sector in the real estate business.
The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of city government, is in support of the plan, a spokesperson said last week.
Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Formica has said the move would damage the business district in Atlantic City by eliminating the foot traffic of the board's 60 employees from center city. The building they are in sits across from the Atlantic County building and the Atlantic City Free Public Library.
On the other hand, Boardwalk Hall is located in an area on the boardwalk away from local businesses, the freeholders and others have said.
Freeholder Ernest Coursey, a Democrat, said he suspects the school board project is just providing cover for the CRDA to also move to Boardwalk Hall. The CRDA is considering spending $8 million to renovate space for itself, but that plan has not come up for a public vote yet.
Coursey said he supports the board leaving 1300 Atlantic, but it may be better in the long run for the board to renovate one of the old, vacant schools it owns with the help of the county-backed financing.
For the school board project, the CRDA would pay $10.5 million from Luxury Tax funds, with the school board kicking in $2.1 million, according to officials. Luxury tax money can only be used for debt payments and marketing, construction and maintenance at Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty has said the project would enable CRDA to use luxury tax funds, which are replenishing as the casino industry rebounds, for the good of city taxpayers.
Luxury taxes on hotel rooms, alcohol sales and ticket prices are expected to increase to $38 million this year from $36 million last year.
Village Supermarkets operates 29 ShopRite stores across three states, including the locations in Somers Point, Absecon, Galloway and Egg Harbor Township.
The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at CRDA headquarters, 15 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Atlantic City.
Follow @MichelleBPost for updates on the vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.