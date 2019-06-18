ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will consider reimbursing the nonprofit Friends of Jean Webster, Inc., up to $300,000 for purchase of a church it was unable to use for its food program.
The proposal will be voted on at CRDA's meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at its headquarters at 15 S. Pennsylvania Avenue.
The nonprofit ran Sister Jean's Kitchen, a free hot meal program started by the late city resident Jean Webster decades ago. It had agreed to leave its longtime home at Victory First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues, with the help of $1 million in funding from the CRDA.
ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have deemed the 163-year-old church that houses Sister Jean’s…
It was slated to move more than a year ago to the closed St. Monica’s Catholic Church, which it purchased in June 2017, on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
The CRDA agreed to fund the $1 million renovation, until a contractor determined the project would cost much more. Then the funding lapsed.
In February Victory was declared unsafe by the city, and the nonprofit had nowhere to go. It had been serving about 300 meals a day when it closed.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army stepped up to provide meals in its place.
Mistakes, poor communication and inaction led to the city’s closing of Sister Jean’s Kitchen…
The Victory building was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and its condition continued to deteriorate, causing the city to deem it unsafe, according to Dale Finch, director of the city’s licensing and inspection department.
In some places the sky could be seen through the deteriorating roof.
Among other items, CRDA will also consider project approval and a fund reservation for a Boys and Girls Club Teen Center, and consent to the Marina District Redevelopment Plan for the Huron North Redevelopment Area in the city.
