The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will meet on Tuesday for the first time since a state report came out that criticized its fiscal mismanagement.
The Authority's board is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. at its headquarters, 15 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
There is no mention of the report in the agenda for the meeting.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority was sharply criticized in a state audit released last week for its fiscal management, which exposed deficient processes and millions of wasted dollars on a number of recent contracts, including those with the Miss America Organization, the Tanger Outlets and the Beach Concert Series.
