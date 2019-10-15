ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board will vote on providing $650,000 to fund after school youth programs at its Tuesday meeting.
The amount, to be provided to the Atlantic City Board of Education and/or the City of Atlantic City, was determined by the amount of rent the school board is paying to rent office space in a privately owned building in the city. It's the amount schools Superintendent Barry Caldwell has said the board would save if the CRDA spent $12 million to renovate office space for it in Boardwalk Hall.
There was not sufficient support for the project from the CRDA board, so the idea was pulled from consideration in August. Critics questioned if such a project was within the mission of the CRDA, and said the school board would still have to pay for utilities, janitorial services and other costs, so the savings would be less.
At the time the CRDA board offered to fund the after-school programs instead.
The CRDA board on Tuesday is also expected to vote on a preliminary determination of project eligibility for a Tourism District public restroom renovation project, and on demolition of certain properties after a request from the city.
The board will also consider increasing the contract for architectural services by $250,000 to $350,000 on an as-needed basis through Dec. 31, 2020; and on approval of two Spectra Venue Management contracts. One is not to $250,000 to Dowco Painting Co., Inc. and Cirignano Contracting for services on an as-needed basis; and the other for environmental consulting services not to exceed $1.2 million to Environmental Design Inc. and Brinkerhoff Environmental Services, Inc.
The meeting will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at CRDA headquarters at 15 S. Pennsylvania Avenue.
